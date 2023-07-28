Italy and Turkiye join forces in effort to host Euro 2032

UEFA confirms that it has received a request from the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) to merge their individual bids into one joint bid to host UEFA EURO 2032, Reuters reports.

According to the report, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has announced that their bid to host Euro 2032 will now be a joint bid along with Turkiye.

In 2021, UEFA initiated a bidding process for the hosting of two consecutive editions of its European Championship, in 2028 and 2032.

TFF entered the process for both editions, while FIGC decided to bid only for the 2032 edition. A joint bid to host the 2028 edition has also been placed by five associations: England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

The project, in addition to bringing two consolidated realities together in the European football scene, enhances the values ​​of football diplomacy influencing the history of Mediterranean Europe, said FIGC President, Gabriele Gravina.

