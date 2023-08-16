US Muslim citizen complains about strip-search at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport 

A US Muslim citizen was scolded by an airline employee for delaying his flight at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, despite the fact that he was held up and strip-searched by security staff, which caused him to be late for boarding. A video of the employee’s confrontation with the American has been shared widely on social media.

“It’s not my fault…they [Israeli officials] held me in security, they made me get naked, I’ve been here for three hours.” CEO of Project ZamZam breaks down after being detained by Israeli authorities at Ben Gurion Airport. Credit: @wayoflifesq pic.twitter.com/GwCpWtemQL — MintPress News (@MintPressNews) August 14, 2023

The man, known online as WayOfLifeSq, was travelling from Tel Aviv to Newark Airport in New Jersey on a United Airlines flight and was apparently subject to an additional security check by airport security.

“They made me undress because I am a Muslim,” he is heard telling the member of the airport staff. “Have some respect.”

She replied, “Three hundred people are waiting for you. Please stop talking and get on the plane.” He is seen to be walking while this conversation is taking place.

“Then tell Israel, why did they detain me?” he said. “Three hundred people are waiting? It’s not my fault.” The female continued to berate him, prompting him to ask calmly, “Ma’am, why are you speaking to me in that way?”

“Which way? I asked you to get on board because 300 passengers are waiting for you.”

At this, he asked her, “Do you know that they made me get naked?”

When he eventually boarded the aircraft, he addressed his fellow passengers. “Guys, I’m sorry, it’s not my fault. They held me in security, they made me get naked, I was here for 3 hours, they made me get naked, just because I’m a Muslim, that’s the truth. I’m sorry.”

Once seated, he broke down in tears. “I would just like to be treated like a human being for once.” Another passenger is heard to say to him, “I’m sorry you had a hard time with security.”

