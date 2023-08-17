Middle East Monitor
China donates $1m to Palestine refugee children in Gaza

August 17, 2023 at 10:09 am

Director of Partnerships, Mr. Karim Amer, and Head of Office of the People’s Republic of China to the State of Palestine, Ambassador Zeng Jixin, sign a US$ 1 million contribution to UNRWA in support of Palestine Refugees on Aug 16, 2023 [@UNRWA/Twitter]

China yesterday donated $1 million to Palestinian refugees in Gaza, the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said.

China, UNRWA said, is supporting the agency’s education programme for 5,300 child refugees in five schools across the Gaza Strip.

“For over 70 years, UNRWA has played an irreplaceable and vital role in alleviating the humanitarian plight of Palestinian Refugees by providing them with critical relief and protection,” Head of the Office of the People’s Republic of China to the State of Palestine, Ambassador Zeng Jixin, said.

“China fully recognises and highly commends the work of UNRWA and has been providing assistance within our capacity to support UNRWA in fulfilling its mandate,” Jixin said.

“This year, China contributed $1 million to UNRWA, which is a concrete measure to implement President Xi Jinping’s three-point proposal for the settlement of the Palestinian question,” he added.

“China is ready to work with the international community and make positive contributions to the early achievement of a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian question and the realisation of lasting peace, universal security, and common prosperity in the Middle East.”

Karim Amer, director of partnerships at UNRWA, said: “The People’s Republic of China is a greatly valued partner and long-standing donor for UNRWA.”

“It is with thanks to the enduring support of donors like the Government of China that UNRWA can provide critical services to Palestine Refugees across the Middle East despite its continuing challenges.”

