Japan pledges $1m to UNRWA to help rebuild Jenin refugee camp

Japan has pledged to give $1 million to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to help rebuild the Jenin refugee camp in the wake of Israel’s largest military operation in the city in more than 20 years. The Israeli occupation army attacked the camp over two days in early July, using helicopters, drones and ground forces against its civilian residents.

The donation will help rebuild damaged homes, healthcare centres and UNRWA services, said the Representative Office of Japan to Palestine.

“Through this grant aid, Japan will implement humanitarian assistance in areas such as sanitation, health and response to unexploded ordnance through UNRWA,” added the country’s foreign ministry. “The Government of Japan will continue its efforts towards confidence-building between the parties concerned to achieve a two-state solution regarding the Middle East Peace Process, while urging all parties to exercise the utmost restraint and refrain from violence and provocative behaviour.”

The donation was made in response to UNRWA’s appeal for $23.8 million for its multi-sectoral emergency response, following the Israeli military offensive in Jenin. The agency relies almost entirely on voluntary donations from UN member states for the essentials services that it provides to Palestinian refugees.

“Once again we need support to restore basic services in Jenin camp for Palestine Refugees, and help them rebuild their lives and livelihoods,” said Adam Bouloukos, director of UNRWA Affairs in the West Bank, in an official statement issued by the agency last month. He added that UNRWA needs support so that it can restore basic services, such as education, primary healthcare, emergency cash aid and shelter assistance for affected families in the camp. “We must also address mental health needs through psychosocial support to Palestine Refugees and first responders.”

The Israeli offensive killed 12 Palestinians and wounded at least 120. Around 80 per cent of homes in the refugee camp were damaged. The attack also left a massive trail of destruction across the West Bank city in which the camp is built, with dozens of homes, vehicles, shops and utility lines damaged or destroyed.