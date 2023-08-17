Delegation of OIC Muslim bloc lands in China, plans to visit Xinjiang

A high-level delegation from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) arrived in China on Thursday, the Muslim bloc said, Anadolu Agency reports.

Led by Ambassador Dya-Eddine Bamakhrama, the permanent representative of Djibouti to the OIC, the delegation comprises of permanent delegates and representatives from 25 OIC member states, including Saudi Arabia, which is the current Chair of the Islamic grouping.

A statement by the OIC said the delegation discussed relations with Beijing, which was represented by Deng Li, China’s vice Foreign Minister.

“Both parties shared their opinions on matters of mutual interest, including the status of the Muslim community in China,” said the statement.

“The OIC delegation plans to visit Xinjiang to observe the living conditions of the Muslim community in the area,” the statement added.

Xinjiang is a north-western province of China, which is home to ethnic Uyghur community, who are mostly Muslims. China has faced criticism over alleged maltreatment of Uyghurs, but Beijing has rejected such allegations.

The OIC delegation also met officials of the Communist Party of China, as they discussed the “strategic partnership between the OIC, its member states and the People’s Republic of China.”

“They focused on various fields, including health and education,” said the statement.

READ: The Muslim world must do more to help Uyghurs being persecuted in China