Palestine sources: ‘Ain Al-Hilweh camp battle not over yet’

Palestinian sources in the Ain Al-Hilweh camp for Palestinian refugees in Sidon, southern Lebanon, indicated: “The battle is not over yet and life has not yet returned to the camp.”

The sources told Quds Press on Friday: “Communication is ongoing between the various Palestinian and Lebanese forces and factions to maintain the ceasefire in the camp, and the specialised committees are continuing their fieldwork until concrete results are reached regarding the assassinations that took place.”

Muhammad Hassoun, a member of the Unified and Independent Palestinian Youth Movement in the Ain Al-Hilweh camp, explained: “The economic situation in the camp is lacking, and there are dozens and perhaps hundreds of shop owners and other businesses in the camp that are still closed since the beginning of the recent clashes, meaning that dozens of Palestinian families are without a source of income and are now living in very difficult conditions.”

Hassoun told Quds Press: “There are many Palestinian families who are still outside their homes, since their homes are no longer habitable, as a result of direct and indirect exposure to rocket shells and bullets. Others have no intention of returning because of the continued security situation and their fear of renewed battles between the conflicting parties.”

READ: UNRWA resumes operations in Ain Al-Hilweh camp in Lebanon

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) decided on Friday to: “Suspend all its services inside the camp, in protest against the continued presence of armed men in its facilities in the camp, including schools.”

The agency confirmed in a statement received by Quds Press: “The agency does not tolerate actions that breach the inviolability and neutrality of its installations,” adding that schools in the camp were unlikely to be available for 3,200 children at the start of the new school year.

“UNRWA reiterates its call on armed actors to immediately vacate its facilities to ensure unimpeded delivery of much-needed assistance to Palestine refugees,” the agency urged.

Meanwhile, the local Commission 302 for the Defence of Refugee Rights expressed: “Rejection and disapproval of UNRWA’s decision to suspend all its services in the camp.”

The commission shared in a statement received by Quds Press: “This decision deprives more than 60,000 Palestinian refugees of health, relief and environmental health services.”

It condemned: “The use of the Agency’s schools in the camp for any armed actions, in any form.”

READ: The uncomfortable truth about Ain Al-Hilweh, the capital of Palestinian ‘shatat’ and agony

The commission considered these actions: “A flagrant violation of the sanctity of United Nations buildings under international law, pointing out that it shares UNRWA’s call on the armed forces to vacate their facilities immediately.”

In its statement, Commission 302 called on UNRWA to: “Address this serious and sensitive issue in the appropriate frameworks at the official Lebanese and Palestinian political level represented by the Joint Palestinian Action Commission and the active and influential parties, and to separate dealing with the issue from dealing with the rights of refugees.”

Clashes broke out between armed Palestinians in the camp two weeks ago, killing 14 people and wounding more than 60 others, forcing thousands of Palestinian refugees in the camp to flee their homes.

The number of Palestinian refugees registered with UNRWA is approximately 450,000, most of whom live in 12 official Palestinian refugee camps.

READ: Hamas, Lebanon discuss stabilising Ain Al-Hilweh ceasefire