Lebanon sets measures to stop Ain Al-Hilweh clashes spreading out of the camp

Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said yesterday that measures have been taken to maintain security in Lebanon after clashes that broke out in the Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp last month and killed 11 people.

Mawlawi said in a press conference that Lebanon is as concerned for the Arabs on Lebanese soil as it is for the Lebanese citizens, and security violations and the endangering of lives will not be tolerated.

The head of the Federation of Tourism Syndicates in Lebanon, Pierre Al-Ashqar, said that nothing has changed after some foreign embassies had issued warnings over the past few days against their citizens travelling to Lebanon.

