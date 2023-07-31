Fatah officer killed in Lebanon refugee camp 

A commander from the Palestinian Fatah movement, Abu Ashraf al-Armoushi, was killed in an ambush along with a number of his aides in Al-Basateen neighbourhood in the Palestinian Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp near Lebanon's southern city of Sidon, Lebanese media reported yesterday.

On Saturday, a Palestinian refugee was killed and three others, including two girls, were injured in a failed assassination attempt targeting a leader of another Palestinian group in the refugee camp.

Quds Press reported that Abd Farhoud was shot dead after a failed assassination attempt targeting a Palestinian official.

The reporter said that efforts are underway to ease tensions in the camp as residents flee the areas out of fear of escalating clashes between rival Palestinian factions.

As a result of the unrest, the Lebanese army today closed all entrances to the Ain Al-Hilweh camp for Palestinian refugees..

