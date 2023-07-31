Lebanon closes entrances to Ain Al-Hilweh camp

The Lebanese army today closed all entrances to the Ain Al-Hilweh camp for Palestinian refugees, after renewed clashes inside it.

The closure of the entrances to the camp, which is located in the southern city of Sidon, comes after renewed clashes between Palestinian groups and the Palestinian National Security Forces affiliated with the Fatah movement, according to the same source.

Reuters reported that at least six people were killed in two days of clashes in the camp. Among those killed in an ambush yesterday was a Fatah commander. Several of his aides were also injured in the attack.

Four of the aides later died of their injuries, a security source said, adding that sporadic clashes in the camp intensified later.

