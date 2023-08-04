Hamas, Lebanon discuss stabilising Ain Al-Hilweh ceasefire 

The head of Hamas' political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, has made a series of contacts with senior Lebanese officials and discussed the latest developments in the Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp, Quds Press reported citing a Hamas statement issued yesterday.

According to the statement, Haniyeh spoke on the phone with Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah and Palestinian Ambassador to Lebanon Ashraf Dabour and reviewed the situation in Ain Al-Hilweh camp, in light of the clashes that claimed the lives of a number of the refugees and injured dozens of others. He stressed the need to maintain a ceasefire and return people to their homes.

During the calls, Haniyeh has also stressed Hamas' keenness on maintaining "security and stability" in the camp and nearby neighbourhoods, adding that the camps remain symbols for the Palestinian right of return and Palestinian weapons remain directed only against the Israeli enemy.

Haniyeh praised the work of the Palestinian Joint Action Committee and the Lebanese parties and references, calling for a "final ceasefire, the withdrawal of militants from the streets, and allowing the investigation committee to play its role in investigating the crimes that took place in coordination with the relevant state authorities."

Mikati had threatened to send the Lebanese army into the camp to maintain the peace after clashes erupted between Palestinian factions forcing thousands of residents of the camp to seek shelter in neighbouring Sidon.