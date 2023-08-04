Fatah leader warns of plot to destroy Palestinian camps in Lebanon

The commander of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah), and a member of the movement's Lebanon Command, Major General Munir Al-Maqdah, yesterday warned of an "international plot" aimed at "destroying the Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon, especially the Ain Al-Hilweh camp; which is the epicentre and "capital" of the Palestinian diaspora.

Al-Maqdah told Quds Press that the violent clashes that erupted in the Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp near the southern city of Sidon are "almost over" after the conclusion of a ceasefire agreement.

He pointed out that the Palestinian national and Islamic forces and factions have formed a committee to investigate the assassination of the Palestinian national security commander in the Fatah movement, Major General Muhammad Al-Armoushi (Abu Ashraf), along with four of his companions, in addition to the assassination of Abdul-Rahman Farhood, one day earlier.

He stressed that the plot against the Ain Al-Hilweh camp, which also targets the Palestinian cause, "will fail due to the unity of the Palestinian-Lebanese position."

