Turkiye rescues 125 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

Turkiye has rescued 125 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea after they were illegally pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities, the Turkish Coast Guard said on Sunday, reports Anadolu Agency.

Coast guard units noticed groups of irregular migrants in rubber boats off the coasts of Dikili and Menderes districts of western Izmir province and rescued them from the sea.

The migrants were taken to the provincial migration authority for regular procedures.

Turkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Turkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants seeking to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

READ: Turkiye rescues 69 irregular migrants