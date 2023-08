‘I want to give him my eye’: Palestinian mother of boy blinded by Israeli soldier The mother of 15-year-old Palestinian boy Tariq Jamal said she wants to give him her own eye, after he was blinded by a bullet from an Israeli soldier. Tariq was shot just above the eye in his home town of Kafr Qaddum, west of occupied Nablus, and has suffered a fractured skull and brain bleeding, in addition to losing one eye.