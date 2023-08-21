Kuwait delegation arrives in Palestine to recruit 500 teachers

A Kuwaiti delegation from the Ministry of Education arrived in Palestine today to conduct interviews with a group of teachers in a number of disciplines needed by Kuwaiti schools, the Kuwaiti Al-Qabas newspaper reported yesterday.

The paper said the delegation will interview teachers in the fields of English, science, French, physics, geology, biology, chemistry and mathematics.

According to the paper, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Education teachers must have a university grade of good or higher and not be aged more than 45 years old.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Education confirmed that it would allow Palestinian teachers to bring their spouses and children after they start work.

In 2022, Kuwait hired 400 Palestinian teachers; the fourth batch hired by the Gulf state since 2017. Kuwait began hiring Palestinian teachers again in 2017 after a break of 27 years as a result of the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990 when Kuwait accused the Palestinians of siding with Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein in the invasion, a charge the Palestinians have vehemently denied.