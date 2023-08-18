Middle East Monitor
Kuwaiti judoka's wins overturned in match against Egyptian president's grandson

The championship was being held in Al-Alamein, a coastal town in the northern Matrouh Governorate of Egypt

August 18, 2023 at 3:37 pm

Kuwaiti judoka Ahmed Al-Bathali was forced to repeat his winning tackles of Omar Al-Sisi, the grandson of the Egyptian president, ten times before being declared champion of the Arab Junior Judo Championship on Wednesday.

In spite of his winning moves, the referee overturned his efforts and called for a new face off between the two minors, in what many have criticised as efforts to ensure Al-Sisi’s grandson won the title in front of the home crowd.
The championship was being held in Al-Alamein, a coastal town in the northern Matrouh Governorate of Egypt. The four-day championship kicked off on Tuesday with the participation of 600 young judokas representing 18 Arab nations. It is due to end today.
