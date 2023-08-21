Syria girl reunited with grandma after losing family in Turkiye quakes 

A Syrian girl who lost all her family in the devastating twin earthquakes that struck southern Turkiye in February was reunited with her grandmother on Saturday.

The girl had been rescued by Turkish authorities and taken to a shelter where she has been living for more than six months.

The girl’s extended family in Syria has recently been able to locate her and called for her to be handed over into her grandmother’s care. Turkish authorities conducted DNA testing to ensure their family ties and then agreed to transfer the girl into her grandmother’s care in Syria with the help of the Syrian Red Crescent.

Little girl reunited with her grandparents after losing her parents & brothers in the #Turkey #earthquake. Through coordinated efforts with @RedCrescent, @SYRedCrescent successfully facilitated the family reunion across borders, offering both #psychological support & hope. pic.twitter.com/J3DiQ7zSXQ — Syrian Red Crescent (@SYRedCrescent) August 18, 2023

Many children who lost their families continue to live in Turkish shelters while their extended families in Syria are unaware of their plight.

The earthquakes in February killed more than 50,000 people in Turkiye and neighbouring Syria.