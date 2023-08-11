Portuguese / English

7 earthquake tremors hit Syria in 24 hours

August 11, 2023 at 11:59 am | Published in: Cyprus, Lebanon, Middle East, News, Syria
A man holding his child is seen in front of a damaged tent as windstorm becomes effective for 2 days and hit 32 thousand civilians in 60 refugee camps for displaced people and 11 temporary shelter for earthquake survivors in Idlib, Syria on March 29, 2023 [Muhammed Said - Anadolu Agency]
The Syrian National Earthquake Centre said yesterday that it had monitored seven light to moderate earthquakes over the past 24 hours, Syria's SANA news agency reported.

The centre said in a statement that two shakes were recorded in the Turkish city of Iskenderun with a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter scale while three tremors between 2.6 and 4.4 on the Richter scale were also felt.

A third shake measuring 2.1 was recorded in northern Lebanon, and a fourth was recorded in Cyprus measuring 2.5 on the Richter scale.

In February, two devastating earthquakes measuring 7.7  and 7.6 on the Richter scale struck southern Turkiye and northern Syria followed by a string of aftershocks causing severe damage to thousands of buildings, including schools, healthcare facilities and other public infrastructure in both countries.

According to the World Health Organisation, at least 23 million people were affected by the earthquakes.

