Turkiye firm stresses prefabricated structures for energy efficiency

Prefabricated steel structures can play an important role in energy efficiency because they can be designed with high insulation capacity, which is the need of the future to enable the construction of environmentally friendly buildings, a Turkish firm said on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Dorce, a prefabricated construction firm, said in a statement that prefabricated steel structures have many advantages over traditional construction methods.

In line with global developments and population growth, the construction industry is now evolving with rapidly changing technologies and sustainability trends, it said, noting that this evolution is taking the construction industry to a different future than where it has been in the past.

Prefabricated steel structures are seen as one of the most important building blocks of the sector, contributing greatly to the realisation of this transformation in the sector, it added.

Energy efficiency and sustainability are one of the most critical issues that need to be emphasized now, and prefabricated steel structures can be built in accordance with energy efficiency targets with high insulation capacity and correct design, the Turkish firm said.

Good insulation minimises the effect of outdoor weather conditions on indoor temperature, lowering heat losses and the need for heating/cooling, it added.

Thus, significant savings in energy consumption are achieved, it noted.

The Dorce emphasized that prefabricated structures can generate their own energy because of their ability to integrate with renewable sources, such as solar panels.

Prefabricated steel structures, which are both durable and flexible, can be set up faster than other construction types, it noted.

Prefabricated buildings are also suitable for energy storage, it said, adding that these structures are ideal for the establishment of infrastructure that can safely and efficiently accommodate large battery storage units.

