Jordan: tribal leaders hail Hamas chief Meshaal’s speech

Tribal leaders in the Jordanian city of Kerak have hailed a speech by Khaled Meshaal, the head of the Hamas political bureau in the Palestinian diaspora, Quds Press reported on Monday. The tribal leaders had gathered to show their support for Al-Aqsa Mosque in Israeli-occupied Jerusalem.

“What is happening in the occupied Palestinian West Bank is not merely settlement,” Meshaal told the Jordanians, “it is a plan to deport the Palestinians from there to Jordan.”

He pointed out that Zionists claim that if the Palestinians have a homeland, it would be Jordan. “This is what Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich told a Jewish community in Paris. This is the Zionist mentality.”

Tribal leader Trad Al-Fayez said that Meshaal’s remarks “are very important” as he highlighted the Israeli plans “which have been there since the signing of the Sykes-Picot agreement which disintegrated the land of the Fertile Crescent.” Sykes-Picot was an agreement drawn up by Britain and France during the First World War to divide Ottoman territory between themselves.

“The remarks made by Meshaal or any Palestinian factional leader are invaluable for the Jordanian tribes,” he added, “especially when they are related to the issue of the Zionist plans that include both Jordan and Palestine as part of the Zionist project.”

Al-Fayez reiterated the importance of mobilising the Jordanian people and army to be ready for the battle with the Zionists. “A decisive war with the Zionists is coming sooner or later,” he concluded.

