Ankara evacuates more than 1,200 people as Greece wildfires spread to Turkiye

Nine villages and more than 1,200 people have been evacuated as wildfires, raging in Greece, spread to neighbouring Turkiye, local media reports.

According to the report, the wildfires raging in Greece are also affecting neighbouring border province of Canakkale in Turkiye.

More than 1,500 hectares have burned, and 48 people had to be treated for smoke intoxication.

Maritime traffic from the Aegean Sea to the Sea of Marmara has been suspended due to the ongoing forest fire, the report also added.

About 30 vessels in the Dardanelles Strait, several of them deep-draught, had to interrupt their voyage.

