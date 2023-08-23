Egypt: Man shoots his wife and 5 children 

An Egyptian man has shot his wife and their five children, the youngest being just four years old, killing one person and wounding five others in the Giza Governorate, south of Cairo.

Local media outlets said security services in Giza received a complaint from the residents of the Al-Warraq area, stating that a father had shot his wife and children.

A security source revealed to Sky News Arabia that the perpetrator has been identified as 45-year-old backsmith Ahmed Al-Noun.

According to the source, policemen who arrived at the scene found the man sitting next to the lifeless body of his eldest son, 22, and next to him were the rest of the family who all suffered injuries. Ahmed did not try to escape.

The man confessed to committing the crime in a moment of anger after a quarrel with his wife over household expenses and debts, the source said.

Investigations revealed that during the quarrel, the man tried to hit his wife with a wooden stick, at which point his eldest son intervened to prevent him, but the father entered his bedroom, brought a firearm and shot his son, killing him instantly, and wounded his wife, other son and three daughters.

The four-year-old is said to be in a critical condition in hospital while her mother and siblings are in a stable condition.

