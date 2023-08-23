Erdogan blames Turkiye economic problems on political conspiracies

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has blamed a majority of the country’s economic problems on conspiracies carried out with “political not economic motives”, Anadolu news agency reported.

Speaking at the Turkiye Contractors Association’s Overseas Contracting Services Achievement Awards ceremony, Erdogan praised the experience and achievements of Turkish contractors and the projects they implemented inside and outside the country.

“I do not see any obstacles facing the possibility of obtaining at least 10 or even 15 per cent of the global contracting sector services in the next ten years,” Erdogan said, adding that the great progress achieved by Turkiye in the field of infrastructure over the past 21 years has pushed contractors forward in global competition.

“We have come to this day after we fought everyone who wanted to keep Turkiye under the weight of interest, the exchange rate and inflation,” he added.

Regarding the high cost of living inside Turkiye, especially in big cities, Erdogan said the government is making great efforts to solve this problem, adding that the results will materialise soon.

“We are implementing programs that will enhance the overall economy without harming our goal of developing our country through investment, employment, production and exports,” he said.

He pointed out that international financial institutions have begun pumping tens of millions of US dollars and resources into Turkiye, thanks to the climate of trust that has been strengthened.

