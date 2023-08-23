Islamic Jihad: The occupation’s threats do not scare us

Israeli threats will not scare the Palestinians and their resistance, Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad movement, Ziyad Al-Nakhala, said yesterday.

In a telephone call with senior adviser to Iran’s Islamic Revolution, Ali Akbar Velayati,

Al-Nakhala said: “The Palestinian resistance will not give up resisting the Israeli occupation. The Palestinian fighters have enough courage to respond to every Israeli attack.”

He stressed that the Palestinian people “are practicing their legitimate rights when they fight the Israeli occupation or respond to its aggression.”

For his part, Velayati, who also spoke with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on the telephone, hailed the Palestinian resistance and its victories against the Israeli occupation.

The calls came after the Israeli security cabinet agreed to take measures against resistance leaders in the occupied West Bank.

Israel Hayom said that striking Hamas would be one of the planned Israeli measures against the Palestinian resistance and its leaders.

