Israel cabinet authorises Netanyahu, Gallant to act against Palestinian fighters

Israel’s security cabinet yesterday authorised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Defence Minister Yoav Gallant to target the leaders of the Palestinian resistance.

Netanyahu’s office said that the cabinet agreed on a set of measures during its meeting which was called for by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir after several Palestinian resistance counterattacks.

The Jerusalem Post reported Netanyahu’s Office saying the security cabinet supports the Israeli occupation forces and other members of Israel’s security apparatus in safeguarding the citizens of Israel and in the fight against “terrorists”.

“The cabinet supports the commanders and soldiers of the IDF and the members of the security forces in their activities against terrorist elements for the security of the citizens of Israel,” a statement by the PMO said.

