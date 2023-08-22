Israel: Ben-Gvir seeks to end defence minister's 'soft' policy against Palestinians 

Israeli website Kippah reported yesterday that National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called for bringing forward the cabinet session scheduled for 10 September, arguing that there is an urgent need to put an end to Defence Minister Yoav Gallant’s “soft” policy.

“It is time to put an end to Galant’s soft policy,” Ben-Gvir said, referring to the current security challenges.

He called for a series of strict measures, including setting up checkpoints and carrying out targeted assassinations, as well as revoking work permits and imposing closures on Palestinian cities.

