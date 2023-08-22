Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Israel: Ben-Gvir seeks to end defence minister's 'soft' policy against Palestinians 

August 22, 2023 at 3:08 pm

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on January 24, 2023 [Saeed Qaq/Anadolu Agency]

Israeli website Kippah reported yesterday that National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called for bringing forward the cabinet session scheduled for 10 September, arguing that there is an urgent need to put an end to Defence Minister Yoav Gallant’s “soft” policy.

“It is time to put an end to Galant’s soft policy,” Ben-Gvir said, referring to the current security challenges.

He called for a series of strict measures, including setting up checkpoints and carrying out targeted assassinations, as well as revoking work permits and imposing closures on Palestinian cities.

READ: Israel allocates $31m to reinforce security in Jerusalem settlements

Read

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Middle East Monitor's Podcasts

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

More in IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine

Trending