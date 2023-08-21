Israel allocates $31m to reinforce security in Jerusalem settlements

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced yesterday the allocation of 120 million shekels ($31.6 million) to reinforce security in illegal Jewish-only settlements in Jerusalem.

Israel’s Channel Seven reported that Ben-Gvir approved a plan that aims at allocating 120 million shekels for enhancing security in Jewish settlements in Jerusalem.

The plan includes building police stations; allocating new programmes for the police; deploying more security cameras; enhancing the occupation’s security in Jerusalem settlements and its roads; and increasing the salaries and numbers of police personnel.

Ben-Gvir, a far-right minister in Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, heads the Religious Zionist Party, which is known for its continuous calls to kill Palestinians and displace them from their land.

