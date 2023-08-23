Israel illegal settlers attack Palestine vehicles, homes in West Bank

Armed, illegal extremist Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles and property this morning, causing panic and damage to commuters and residents near the town of Burqa, based to the north of the Occupied West Bank, reported Wafa news agency.

According to local witnesses, a group of extremist settlers attacked Palestinian-registered vehicles near the road linking Jenin and Nablus, where Israeli settlers threw stones at them and smashed their vehicles.

Meanwhile, another group of extremist Israeli settlers attacked the homes of Palestinian citizens located on the outskirts of the town of Burqa.

The settlers opened fire at the houses, smashed windows and proceeded to terrorise the local residents.

Ziad Abu Omar, the Council Chief of Burqa, said dozens of settlers who had returned to the nearby illegal West Bank outpost of Homesh, were responsible for the attack.

He said, “The settlers divided themselves into groups, with one group attacking homes with stones and another damaging cars, leading to a young man being injured by a stone to the head and taken to hospital.”

“When the locals tried to help the families who were under settler attack, the Israeli Occupation army arrived and targeted the residents with tear gas canisters.”

The Red Crescent in Nablus reported up to 30 cases of suffocation and injuries, as Palestinians inhaled toxic gases fired at them by the settlers.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967. Human rights abuses against Palestinians and breaches of international law are daily occurrences.

Estimates indicate that about 700,000 settlers are living in 164 illegal settlements and 116 illegal outposts in the Occupied West Bank. The United Nations considers all Israeli settlement activities illegal.

