Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

BREAKING: ICJ orders Israel ‘to immediately halt’ Rafah offensive

ICJ judges voted 13-2 in favour of calling on Israel to halt its offensive in Rafah, which has once again displaced more than 800,00 Palestinians, President Nawaf Salam announced today. The court was issuing its decision in the genocide case brought forward by South Africa against Israel.

May 24, 2024 at 3:02 pm

The International Court of Justice has called on Israel “to immediately halt” its military offensive in Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah, saying efforts to force Palestinians out of the area are “insufficient”.

The humanitarian situation in the Strip has now “deteriorated” following the court’s interim ruling in January, President Nawaf Salam said, adding that the concerns it expressed “have materialised … the humanitarian situation is now to be categorised as disastrous”.

“The military ground offensive on Rafah is still ongoing and has led to new evacuation orders, as a result nearly 800,000 people have been displaced from Rafah as at May 18, 2024.”

Read: Israel’s Netanyahu, Gallant in ICC Prosecutor’s crosshairs over Gaza war crimes

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending