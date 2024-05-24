BREAKING: ICJ orders Israel ‘to immediately halt’ Rafah offensive

The International Court of Justice has called on Israel “to immediately halt” its military offensive in Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah, saying efforts to force Palestinians out of the area are “insufficient”.

The humanitarian situation in the Strip has now “deteriorated” following the court’s interim ruling in January, President Nawaf Salam said, adding that the concerns it expressed “have materialised … the humanitarian situation is now to be categorised as disastrous”.

“The military ground offensive on Rafah is still ongoing and has led to new evacuation orders, as a result nearly 800,000 people have been displaced from Rafah as at May 18, 2024.”

