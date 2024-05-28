Erdogan: Netanyahu, you will meet Hitler's fate

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned Israel’s actions in Rafah, calling them “a revelation of the ugly face of a terrorist state.” He asserted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his associates will not escape punishment and will meet the same fate as Adolf Hitler and other war criminals.

Speaking at a seminar at the Adnan Menderes Conference Centre on the outskirts of Istanbul, Erdogan highlighted that more than 36,000 people have been martyred in Gaza due to the actions of those he referred to as “murderers and butchers.”

The Turkish president noted that the “criminal Israeli attack” on the refugee camp in Rafah came after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered an immediate halt to the Israeli operation in Rafah.

“The embattled Netanyahu and his murderous network trying to extend grip on power by massacring people as they fail to defeat Palestinian resistance,” Erdogan said.

“Netanyahu won’t be able to save himself from being lamented like [former Yugoslav strongman Slobodan] Milosevic, [genocide convict Bosnian Serb politician Radovan] Karadzic, and [late German dictator Adolf] Hitler, who he is imitating,” the president added.

Erdogan emphasised that Turkiye will do “everything in its power to ensure those (Israeli) barbarians are brought to justice for crimes they committed.”

At least 35 people were killed and dozens injured as Israel targeted a camp for the displaced people in Rafah on Sunday.

READ: There’s no difference between actions of Hitler and Netanyahu: Erdogan