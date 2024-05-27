Rafah images from Sunday night further proof that Gaza is 'hell on earth': UN agency

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said Monday that images reported Sunday night from Rafah serve as yet another grim testament to the ongoing violence in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu news agency reported.

At least 35 people were killed and dozens injured as Israel targeted houses in the city and a camp for the displaced people on Sunday.

“Information coming out of Rafah about further attacks on families seeking shelter is horrifying,” the UNRWA said on X.

“There are reports of mass causalities, including children and women among those killed,” it added.

The agency stressed: “Gaza is hell on earth. Images from last (Sunday) night are yet another testament to that.”

Israel has been waging a brutal offensive against Gaza since October, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire. The offensive has killed at least 36,000 Palestinians, mainly children and women, and wounded almost 80,000 others.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of “genocide” at the ICJ, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza. According to South Africa, which took the occupation state to the ICJ, Israel is ignoring the court’s orders.

