Palestine presidency: ‘Israel’s massacre in Rafah challenges ICJ ruling’

The Palestinian presidency condemned Israel’s attack on displaced persons’ tents in Rafah, southern Gaza, on Sunday evening, calling it a: “Massacre beyond all limits and a challenge to international legal rulings, including the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).”

The Palestinian Civil Defence in Gaza reported that 50 Palestinians were either killed or injured due to an Israeli airstrike on a displacement camp in the Tel Al-Sultan area, west of Rafah.

Spokesperson for the Palestinian presidency Nabil Abu Rudeineh denounced in a press release: “The deliberate targeting of displaced persons’ tents in Rafah by the Israeli occupation army constitutes a massacre beyond all limits. Immediate intervention is required to halt these crimes against the Palestinian people.”

The massacre occurred in an area where Israel had neither issued warnings to residents nor requested their evacuation. This attack comes just two days after the ICJ ordered an immediate cessation of Israel’s military operations in Rafah.

Abu Rudeineh further asserted: “The perpetration of this heinous massacre by the Israeli occupation forces defies all international legal rulings, particularly the clear and explicit ICJ decision demanding the cessation of attacks on Rafah and the protection of the Palestinian people.”

