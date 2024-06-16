Iran pardons, commutes sentences of 2,654 prisoners on Eid al-Adha

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei approved on Sunday a decision to pardon or commute the sentences of 2,654 prisoners on account of the Eid al-Adha and Ghadir Khum holidays, state media reported.

The Iranian Constitution gives the supreme leader the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of prisoners upon the request of the chief of the judiciary.

Khamenei issues pardons on various occasions, including the anniversary of the 1979 revolution and religious festivities.

