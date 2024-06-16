Unidentified aircraft airdrop food aid to Palestinians in southern Gaza

An unidentified plane dropped boxes of humanitarian aid for displaced Palestinians in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday, the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, Anadolu learned.

Witnesses said the plane flew over the Al-Mawasi area and its surroundings, dropping boxes of food aid.

Al-Mawasi is a narrow strip of coastline at the southernmost end of the territory. It was designated as a “humanitarian zone” by the Israeli occupied military when it invaded the city of Rafah last month.

Nearly 37,300 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and more than 85,000 others injured, according to local health authorities. There is widespread hunger and hundreds of thousands of people are on the brink of famine.

Various countries, including Arab and European nations, have frequently announced humanitarian aid air drops to different areas within the blockaded enclave, amid worsening humanitarian conditions due to the war.

Very limited amounts of humanitarian aid, fuel, medicines, and medical supplies are entering the territory.

Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli occupied military announced daily “tactical pauses” in southern Gaza to allow in more aid.

