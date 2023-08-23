US 'alarmed' after video shows Israel shooting Palestinian in back of head

The US said, Wednesday, it is “alarmed” after a video appeared to show Israeli forces shooting a Palestinian in the back of his head during a raid in the Occupied West Bank, Anadolu Agency reports.

“We are alarmed by reports of an Israeli shooting an unarmed Palestinian civilian from behind as the latter was walking away from an Israeli position,” a State Department spokesperson told Anadolu on condition of anonymity.

“The United States urges a rapid completion of an objective, thorough investigation into the incident, which we understand is ongoing, and calls for full accountability in this case,” the spokesperson added.

The shooting occurred Monday during an Israeli raid in the town of Beita, south of the city of Nablus, as Israel sought to apprehend a suspect who fatally shot a son and father Saturday in neighbouring Huwara.

The 34-year-old Palestinian victim, identified by Anadolu as Amid Al-Jaghoun, appears to be shot in the back of his head as he is rushing to assist another Palestinian who was injured by Israeli fire, according to video footage of the incident that circulated on social media.

The victim does not appear to be armed and is seen running in the opposite direction of Israeli forces when he is shot.

Al-Jaghoon was transported to a local hospital where he underwent treatment for his wounds, and was transferred to an intensive care unit.

The Israeli military said it is investigating.

READ: Ending occupation is the only solution to Israel-Palestine conflict