Haniyeh: Ending occupation is the only solution to Israel-Palestine conflict

Palestinians “will face the siege, closures and settlement with persistence and resistance,” the Head of Hamas’ Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, said yesterday, stressing that “ending the occupation is the only solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

This came in response to the Israeli measures being taken in the occupied West Bank to counter the resistance, including increasing raids of Palestinians towns and villages and closing checkpoints.

“A new blockade, a new closure, liquidations, detentions and home demolitions will not change the situation,” he said.

“The persistence of the Israeli occupation to continue its settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, the Judaisation of holy sites and continuous annexation attempts will be met with fierce resistance by a rebellious generation.”

The Hamas leader pointed out that the political solution has failed and “the papers of the Oslo Accords were disassembled” and the Palestinians “bet only on the armed resistance to regain their rights in the land of historic Palestine.”

He added: “The Israeli security solution based on the strategy of killing and assassinating the Palestinians does not deter the stubborn Palestinians. The only solution for the Zionists is to give up their absurd dreams and mythical policies as the Palestinians insist on returning to their homeland.”

He warned that “expanding the circle of targeting the Palestinians will expand the circle of resistance.”

