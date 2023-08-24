Middle East Monitor
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Hamas official says resistance in occupied West Bank will not stop

August 24, 2023 at 3:29 pm

A Palestinian youth waves national flags during a protest called for by Hamas east of Gaza City against a meeting in Egypt between Israeli and Palestinian representatives along with officials from Jordan and the United States. [Photo by Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images]

A senior official in the Hamas political bureau said on Wednesday that “resistance in the occupied West Bank will not stop.” Hisham Qassem added that the resistance in the West Bank is a form of attrition for the Israeli occupation.

The Hamas official stressed the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to resist Israel’s military occupation of Palestine. He noted the Palestinian people’s insistence on their adherence to their rights and national values.

Qassem added that the generations of Palestinians who grew up under occupation and watched the resistance fight in the face of the occupation state’s crimes on a daily basis, inspire hidden strength and determination among all free people within and beyond Palestine.

