Hamas official says resistance in occupied West Bank will not stop

A senior official in the Hamas political bureau said on Wednesday that “resistance in the occupied West Bank will not stop.” Hisham Qassem added that the resistance in the West Bank is a form of attrition for the Israeli occupation.

The Hamas official stressed the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to resist Israel’s military occupation of Palestine. He noted the Palestinian people’s insistence on their adherence to their rights and national values.

Qassem added that the generations of Palestinians who grew up under occupation and watched the resistance fight in the face of the occupation state’s crimes on a daily basis, inspire hidden strength and determination among all free people within and beyond Palestine.