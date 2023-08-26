Badie is still supreme guide of Muslim Brotherhood

Mohammed Badie, the detained Muslim Brotherhood leader, has said that his was still the supreme guide of the organisation, Egyptian sources reported.

During a recent appearance in court for case 1206/2021, known as espionage with Turkiye, Badie confirmed that he was still the supreme guide of the main Egyptian opposition.

The judge asked Badie whether he was still occupying the post as a supreme guide of the Muslim Brotherhood, he said he was still the supreme guide and current Deputy Supreme Guide Mahmoud Izzat became acting supreme guide after his detention.

Badie said that Ibrahim Munir became acting supreme guide after the detention of Izzat, and he remained in this position until his death in November 2022. Then, Badie said, Salah Abdul Haq became acting supreme guide.

Along with Badie, there are tens of Muslim Brotherhood leaders and members who have been detained over claims that they were involved in causing riots, collaboration with foreign countries, and taking part in murders.

Many of them received death sentences or life terms and many have appeared in courts more than 20 times.

