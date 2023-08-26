Hundreds of thousands demonstrate in Syria to overthrow the Assad regime

Hundreds of thousands of Syrians demonstrated, in various Syrian governorates, to demand the overthrow of the Assad regime, and to hold the criminal Bashar al-Assad accountable.

According to Aramme news agency correspondent, demonstrations took place in the cities and towns of northern Syria on August 25th after Friday prayers.

The demonstrations were concentrated in the countryside of Idlib and Aleppo, especially in the cities of Azaz, Al-Bab, Marea, and Akhtarin.

Meanwhile, thousands demonstrated in the governorates of Sweida, Daraa, and Deir Ezzor, to demand accountability for the Assad regime.

The demonstrators in Sweida raised the flag of the Syrian revolution, and chanted slogans calling for the overthrow of the regime, freedom and dignity.

Earlier, the National Coalition of Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces expressed its full support for the popular uprising in Syria, for the people in Jaramana in Damascus, in southern Syria in Daraa and in Sweida and the protests on the Syrian coast against the Assad regime.

The coalition stated that the people demanded the overthrow of the Assad regime and stressed that the regime is the cause of the crises in Syria and is responsible for the deterioration of the living and service conditions of the people.

The coalition called on the Arab and international media to focus on the popular uprising of the people in the south, to follow the events closely, and convey the people’s voice and demands, especially as they are demonstrating in areas controlled by the criminal Assad regime.

It urged all Syrians in all Syrian governorates to rise up against the Assad regime to rid Syria and the world of a war criminal who committed thousands of crimes against civilians.

The coalition stressed the need for the liberated areas to stand by the southern uprising, by taking part in mass demonstrations to emphasise the common goal of overthrowing the Assad regime. It noted that Syria needs all its people in order to achieve the Syrians’ dream of freedom, justice, and dignity, in which there is no place for the Assad regime.

