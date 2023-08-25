Report: Israel attacked Syria 25 times this year

Israel has attacked Syria 25 times since the beginning of the year, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported yesterday.

Eighteen of the attacks were aerial and seven were ground-to-ground, with 60 targets hit throughout Syria and 61 people killed, the report said.

Damascus was bombed 12 times, Quneitra six times, Homs three times, Aleppo three times, and Tartous twice.

Israel has intensified its air strikes on Syria this year, according to the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The Israeli occupation government does not comment officially on such reports.

