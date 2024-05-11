Israel intentionally targets Gaza's social fabric: Palestinian researcher

Israel has intentionally harmed Palestine’s social fabric with attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, according to a Palestinian researcher.

“Israel continues its crimes to deepen the crisis and prolong it, deliberately harming the social and psychological system of the Palestinian people in Gaza,” said Emjad al-Sheva, head of the Civil Society Organizations Network.

Al-Sheva told Anadolu that the Israeli army forcibly displaces Palestinians, demolishing their homes and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

He said Israel’s attacks in Gaza have led to an unprecedented humanitarian disaster.

Human rights and international organizations’ reports reveal that 2 million Palestinians in Gaza, forced to flee Israeli attacks, face severe living and health challenges in shelters and refugee camps.

Palestinians are setting up temporary camps in Rafah, Khan Younis, Deir al-Balah and Az-Zawayda to maintain their lives without access to necessities.

READ: ‘Until total liberation’: Oxford Pro-Palestine encampment continues 5th day

Children under unprecedented traumatic conditions

Sheva said: “Israel intentionally killed all members of Palestinian families” and erased their records.

He pointed to the thousands of orphaned children in Gaza, highlighting the psychological conditions causing unprecedented trauma in children.

“The humanitarian catastrophe caused by Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip and the ongoing bombings and lack of security have resulted in all children experiencing trauma,” he said.

‘Very severe, complex, and dire’ humanitarian conditions

Sheva criticized the severe humanitarian conditions in Gaza as “very severe, complex and dire,” noting that Palestinians living in shelters lack necessities like food, water and clothing.

“Israel continues its crimes to deepen the crisis and prolong it, deliberately harming the social and psychological system of the Palestinian people in Gaza,” he said.

‘Current conditions in Gaza is by no means possible’

“Adapting to the current conditions in Gaza is by no means possible,” said Sheva, emphasizing that Gaza has experienced a significant loss of income, with 70% of residents losing their homes, leaving them reliant on humanitarian aid for survival.

“Israeli attacks have left deep impacts on health, psychology, economy, and social areas,” he said.

Sheva also stated that “the attacks have severely damaged health infrastructure in hospitals, centers, and clinics,” causing a deepening “health crisis among Palestinians” and accelerating the “spread of infectious diseases.”

READ: Gaza media office: Israel occupation escalates aggression in Rafah