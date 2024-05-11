Gaza media office: Israel occupation escalates aggression in Rafah

The media office in the Gaza Strip confirmed that the Israeli occupation continues to escalate its aggression against the Strip: “Dismissing all international demands.”

In a statement on Friday afternoon, it shared that during the last 24 hours, all governorates of the Gaza Strip were subjected to: “A clear escalation of aggression by the occupation army, most notably in Rafah, with occupation army vehicles constantly entering the area into the east of the governorate.”

“The occupation forces also infiltrated Khan Yunis from its eastern regions, as well as the central regions in the northern areas of Nuseirat and Mughraqa, all the way to the Al-Zaytoun neighbourhood in Gaza City, which has been witnessing a military invasion for two days. The army also infiltrated the northern outskirts of the cities of Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun.”

The Gaza media office explained that this escalation of aggression comes: “At a time when news is leaking that the enemy leadership has approved the expansion of aggressive operations in Rafah.”

It pointed out that it: “Coincides with warnings issued – and still being issued – from all countries of the world, warning of the danger of launching any aggression in Rafah, and its repercussions on the already catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.”

The office considered the occupation’s actions as: “Disregarding all of these warnings by expanding its aggression to include all governorates of the Gaza Strip,” adding that the occupation did not open either the Karam Abu Salem or the Rafah Crossings as it had previously claimed, and as the US administration had announced.

The statement called for: “Urgent intervention and for the Security Council to adopt a resolution to stop the aggression and ensure the entry of the necessary aid and the needs of the people and the various service sectors, most notably the Ministry of Health, municipalities, and the Civil Defence.”

On Friday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that a: “Massive ground attack in Rafah would lead to an epic humanitarian disaster.”

Last Tuesday, the Israeli army announced “operational control” over the Palestinian side of the Rafah Crossing, which connects Gaza to Egypt and is the only land crossing through which wounded and sick Palestinians can exit to receive treatment outside the Strip.

