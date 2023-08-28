Iraq court sentences woman to 15 years imprisonment for murdering stepson

An Iraqi court has sentenced Athra’a Janabi to 15 years in prison for beating her seven-year-old stepson to death.

The Supreme Judicial Council in Iraq said the court issued its verdict after Janabi was found guilty of physically abusing Musa Walaa by beating him with kitchen utensils and hitting his head against a wall, which led to his death.

The Anti-Crime Directorate in Baghdad published the investigation details, including the stepmother’s confessions, which took place last month, sending shockwaves across Iraq.

During the investigation, the stepmother confessed to having beaten him many times, and that in one incident, she pushed him against a window, shattering the glass.

The victim’s brother told the prosecution that she even put salt in his eyes on one occasion and burned his hands over the cooking oven.

When questioned during the investigation, the child’s mother said his father refused to hand Musa over to her.

Social media users have called to sentence Janabi to death.

