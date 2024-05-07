Qatar Airways Cargo launches world's largest facility for live animal transport

Qatar Airways Cargo has unveiled its innovative Advanced Animal Centre, the largest facility for handling live animals in transit in the world. The new facility, sprawling over 5,260 square metres, is equipped with full temperature control and advanced air quality systems to ensure the comfort and well-being of various animals, including domestic pets, horses and exotic species.

The centre includes 140 dog kennels, a cattery for 40 cats and 24 stables for horses, designed with separate airflows to minimise cross-contamination. It also features specialised areas for birds, fish, reptiles and day-old chicks.

#QatarAirways Cargo has set a benchmark in the transport of live animals with its new Animal Centre and the launch of its next generation Live product. With Qatar Airways Cargo Animal Centre, our customers can get updates and photos of their pets and animals during transit. pic.twitter.com/ra5HC61YnR — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) April 29, 2024

The launch late last month coincided with the reintroduction of Qatar Airways’ Next Generation Live product, which enhances the airline’s capacity to transport animals safely and comfortably across the world. Among the innovative services introduced are a kennel calculator tool to help customers find the ideal kennel size compliant with IATA Live Animals Regulations (LAR), and a Pet Card service providing updates and photos to owners during transit.

According to The Peninsula, last year Qatar Airways Cargo carried more than 550,000 animals, including 10,000 horses.

The recently appointed Chief Officer Cargo at the airline, Mark Drusch, said at the inauguration of the animal centre that he is “extraordinarily proud” of the facility. “Not only is it new, clean and big, but we have also really put a lot of thought into the emotional aspects of when an animal is travelling,” he explained. “We are a five-star airline. We have a five-star airport. We want to make sure all of our products are the best in the world, developing everything to a leading standard.”

With its live animal product, added Drusch, there is a facility that is, by all metrics, a leading facility in size and the quality of the care that the animals handled by the airline will be given.

