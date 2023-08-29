4 migrants died after boat capsizes off Greece

Four migrants died and 18 were rescued yesterday when their boat capsized off the Greek island of Lesbos.

The Greek coast guard said that one of its patrols picked up 22 people in the Aegean Sea, but four had already died. The survivors were taken to Mytilene, the main city on Lesbos, known as a route taken by migrants attempting to enter Europe from Turkiye.

No details were given on the nationalities or conditions of those rescued.

In June, an overcrowded fishing boat carrying some 750 people and heading from Libya to Italy, sank off Greece. While 100 of them were rescued, around 600 are believed to have drowned, according to figures released by Greek authorities.

