Far-right Israel ministers attend demolition of Arab homes in Negev

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf yesterday attended the demolition of Arab homes in Negev.

In a joint statement, they stated that they had gone to watch residential buildings ”built illegally in Bedouin villages in the Negev being destroyed.”

Ben-Gvir congratulated the forces destroying the homes for their “holy work.”

The extremist ministers said in their statement that “the people who built the structures were given over three months to vacate the area and destroy the buildings before the state acted to demolish them.”

In February, Israel’s Land Authority carried out the ‘Southern Hawk’ operation, issuing over 360 demolition and evacuation orders.

“Keep it up. It’s important. I also know that this is minister Goldknopf’s position, to restore deterrence, restore sanity and restore governance,” the Jerusalem Post reported Ben-Gvir saying.

He added: “I will continue accompanying the demolitions. I was there a week ago, I am still here today. I will continue to follow and come until the invaders realise that the owner of this country is here.”

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Ben-Gvir apologised sarcastically to the Palestinian family who are now homeless: “”Sorry” Muhammad Majadla, this is a right-wing government.”

הבוקר בהריסת מבנים בלתי חוקיים בנגב. "סליחה" מוחמד מג'אדלה, זו ממשלת ימין. pic.twitter.com/KV8HQlf40z — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) August 29, 2023

Goldknopf added: “In the first working meeting with the Israel Land Authority, I instructed them to act without compromises and concessions, to eradicate the phenomenon and to act decisively against the land thieves.”

The Negev (Naqab) desert is home to some 51 “unrecognised” Arab villages and is constantly targeted for demolition ahead of plans to Judaise the area by building homes for new Jewish communities. Israeli bulldozers, which Bedouins are charged for, have demolished everything, from the trees to the water tanks, but Bedouin residents have tried to rebuild every time.

Bedouin in the Negev must abide by the same laws as Jewish Israeli citizens. They pay taxes but do not enjoy the same rights and services as Jews in Israel and the state has repeatedly refused to connect the towns to the national grid, water supplies and other vital amenities.

