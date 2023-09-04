Israel raids Jenin camp, targets Palestinians with drones

Israeli occupation forces have stormed the Jenin refugee camp this morning accompanied by military bulldozers and supported by low-flying aircraft.

Local sources from the camp said resistance fighters in the camp had identified a special force in the vicinity of the camp. The special force was quickly supported by large forces from the surrounding military checkpoints.

Armed clashes broke out between the resistance fighters and the occupation forces, who were supported by drones flying low over the camp.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military arm of the Islamic Jihad movement, said in an urgent and brief statement: “The resistance fighters discovered a special force on the outskirts of the camp and opened fire on it.”

Meanwhile, a statement by the Israeli occupation army indicated that “the army is conducting an operation in the camp aimed at arresting wanted persons and searching for weapons.”

The occupation statement continued: “This is the first time that army forces have entered the Jenin refugee camp since the ‘House and Garden’ operation in July. Since then, they have prevented entry there and allowed the Palestinian Authority to carry out its work, and this time there is a wanted squad that must be arrested.”

Reports on social media and Telegram channels claim occupation forces have arrested at least three people and injured many more, with drones striking vehicles in the camp.

The Israeli occupying military is pulling out from the Jenin Refugee Camp after an hour-long raid. Three Palestinians have reportedly been arrested during the raid.#JeninUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/OxdPz2NY3I — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 4, 2023

