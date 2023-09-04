Jerusalem: 3 Palestinians killed and 132 detained in August

Three Palestinians were killed by Israelis in occupied Jerusalem last month, Europeans for Al Quds Organisation has reported. Another 132 were wounded as Israel stepped up its oppression of Palestinians in the Holy City.

The organisation said in its monthly report that Israeli violations resulted in the death of Mohannad Al-Mazraa and a child, Khaled Zaanin, while Ahmed Abu Sneineh died from wounds he sustained two years ago. The bodies of Al Mazraa and Zaanin have been held by the Israeli occupation authorities, raising the number of such corpses from Jerusalem alone to 25.

The report also documented injuries sustained by 15 Palestinians, as well as at least 37 who were beaten and tortured, most of them during Israel’s armed incursions at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Moreover, Israeli occupation forces carried out 366 raids on Palestinian towns and neighbourhoods around Jerusalem, arresting 132 residents, including 26 children and six women. Twenty Palestinian Jerusalemites were placed under house arrest.

During the same period, the Israelis demolished 20 facilities, including 16 homes and apartments. At least 102 demolition orders were handed to Palestinian house owners in the city.

Regarding illegal settlements and the Judaisation of the city, the report documented four projects, including the far-right Israeli government’s approval of the so-called “Five-Year Plan for the Development of East Jerusalem”. This plan, explained the organisation, aims at deepening its absolute control over the holy city and changing its Arab and Islamic identity through Judaisation.

During the month of August alone, 3,891 Jewish settlers, as well as thousands of tourists entered Al-Aqsa Mosque on a daily basis for more than three weeks.

