Gaza: 9 Palestinians wounded in Israel’s attack on demonstrators

Israeli occupation forces shot and injured nine Palestinian demonstrators on the eastern side of the Gaza City, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced.

“Nine Palestinians suffered wounds due to the Israeli aggression on a demonstration organised on the eastern side of Gaza City,” a statement issued by the ministry shared.

One of the demonstrators was wounded by a live bullet to the leg and the others were wounded with rubber bullets.

Many others experienced suffocation as Israeli quadcopter drones dropped teargas canisters on the demonstrators, but all were treated on the ground.

The demonstration came as young Gazans gathered near the east of Gaza in solidarity with the Palestinians under daily Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank.

READ: Palestinian dies after being shot by Israel soldiers