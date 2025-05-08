Israel's drone strike on Gaza Flotilla: MEMO in conversation with Ann Wright

The Gaza-bound aid ship Conscience was attacked by Israeli drones in international waters last week, injuring several people and damaging the vessel. As part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the ship was carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza. For the latest on the attack, MEMO’s Nasim Ahmed speaks with Ann Wright, a former US Army colonel and diplomat who is a key organiser with the Freedom Flotilla Coalition.

Ann Wright is a retired US Army colonel and former diplomat who resigned in protest over the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Since then, she has been a vocal peace activist and human rights advocate, playing a leading role in numerous anti-war and pro-justice movements. Wright is a key organiser with the Freedom Flotilla Coalition.

