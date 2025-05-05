Snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan to start ‘new life’ in Middle East after World Championship exit

Ronnie O’Sullivan, hailed as the greatest snooker player of all time, has revealed plans to leave the UK and begin a new chapter in the Middle East following a heavy semi-final defeat at the World Championship in Sheffield.

The 49-year-old Englishman was soundly beaten 17–7 by China’s Zhao Xintong on Friday, ending his campaign for a record eighth Crucible title. The loss marked O’Sullivan’s first competitive appearance since he withdrew from the Championship League in January, having snapped his cue in frustration.

“I think I’m going to be moving out of the UK this year,” O’Sullivan said. “A new life somewhere else… I’ll be moving away to the Middle East. We’ll see how it goes. I might be back in six months.”

According to a report by BBC Sport yesterday, the seven-time world champion, who also runs a snooker academy in Saudi Arabia, admitted to struggling with both his equipment and sense of direction. He has gone through multiple cue tips and remains uncertain about whether his future lies on the table.

“There’s a lot more important things in life to worry about than a game of snooker,” he said. “It’s a big part of my life, but I’ve got to figure out what comes next.”

O’Sullivan has been candid in recent years about his battles with mental health and motivation. His latest comments fuel speculation that he may be approaching the end of his professional career, with his 50th birthday approaching in December.

In 2003, O’Sullivan was at the centre of reports claiming he had converted to Islam. He later clarified that while he had an interest in Islam, as well as Buddhism and Christianity, he had not formally embraced any religion. He attributed the confusion to a visit to a mosque where he was invited to the front, which he misunderstood as a social gesture rather than a religious conversion.

Despite the loss, O’Sullivan praised his young Chinese opponent, calling Zhao a “mega star” and a potential world champion, adding: “It will be amazing for snooker—and for his life as well.”

